Warriors' Draymond Green: Lackluster line in Game 2 loss
Green provided six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Green's offensive involvement was significantly limited for the second time in as many games against the Rockets, as he once again took a modest five shot attempts. The 28-year-old had put up no less than eight attempts in any of the games versus the Pelicans in the semifinal round, so the offensive downturn versus Houston has been notable. Green is still offering solid production elsewhere on the stat sheet, but his lack of scoring has prevented him from offering a strong return on his typically elevated DFS postseason salary. He'll look to bounce back with a more well-rounded effort in Sunday's Game 3.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Across the board production in Game One victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Stuffs stat sheet again in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in win over Pels•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Another spectacular line in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Triple-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Big double-double in victory Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....