Warriors' Draymond Green: Lackluster line in Game 2 loss

Green provided six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Green's offensive involvement was significantly limited for the second time in as many games against the Rockets, as he once again took a modest five shot attempts. The 28-year-old had put up no less than eight attempts in any of the games versus the Pelicans in the semifinal round, so the offensive downturn versus Houston has been notable. Green is still offering solid production elsewhere on the stat sheet, but his lack of scoring has prevented him from offering a strong return on his typically elevated DFS postseason salary. He'll look to bounce back with a more well-rounded effort in Sunday's Game 3.