Green is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to low back soreness.
Green is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. If the defensive-minded forward is sidelined, more minutes will be available for Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney, Dario Saric and Gary Payton.
