Warriors' Draymond Green: Late scratch Saturday
Green was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Timberwolves with lower back tightness, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The veteran forward was originally in the starting five despite being listed as questionable, but apparently his back tightened up pregame. Eric Paschall will enter the starting lineup in his place.
