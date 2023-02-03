Green will not play in Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right calf tightness, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green entered the day questionable with foot soreness before being upgraded to available and being listed in the starting five. However, he will not take the floor due to right calf discomfort. Jonathan Kuminga will enter the first unit, while Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green are candidates to see expanded roles off the bench. Green's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Mavericks.