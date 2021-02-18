Green won't play Wednesday against the Heat due to right ankle soreness, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

It's a big blow for Golden State, which continues to lack any frontcourt depth with Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Wiseman (wrist) already sidelined. Mychal Mulder will join the starting lineup as the Warriors employ an even shorter small-ball lineup. Green's next chance to play will come Friday at Orlando.