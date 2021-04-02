Green (finger) is a late scratch from Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors previously announced Green was cleared to play and would start. However, doing fantasy managers no favors, they scratched him minutes before tip-off. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Hawks.
