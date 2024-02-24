Green logged five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 97-84 win over the Hornets.

Green's shot volume was low, but he was a stalwart defensive presence in the paint. There are several players vying for time on the Warriors' roster, and although certain matchups require more size, Green has the ability to slide over to the four in certain circumstances. Green's 13 boards marked his second-best rebound total of the season.