Green (undisclosed) lifted weights at the Warriors' practice facility Thursday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He also sat in on the team's film session but did not do any cardio. He won't play in Saturday's preseason opener.

Green could start getting on the court as soon as Friday, but he'll need some time to get back into the swing of things before he plays in games. He's out for Saturday's preseason opener, but he could play in Tuesday's contest.