Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely out next three games
Green (toe) is not expected to return during the Warriors' current road trip, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In an interview Sunday, coach Steve Kerr said he doesn't expect Green to return on the current road trip, which would make next Monday against the Timberwolves a possible return date. Green's missed the past eight games, and will likely miss the next three. The Warriors are lacking frontcourt depth at the moment, with center Damian Jones being diagnosed with a torn pectoral and being ruled out for an extended period of time.
