Green suffered a left ankle sprain that will keep him out for the first three games of the preseason but could return for the Warriors' fourth preseason game against Sacramento on Oct. 18. Regardless if he suits up at all this preseason, it appears that the veteran forward is not set to miss any regular-season action.