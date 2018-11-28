Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to miss two more games
Green (toe) has yet to resume practicing and isn't expected to be available for Thursday's game in Toronto and Saturday's game in Detroit, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Kerr noted earlier in the week that he expects Green to play at some point during the Warriors' five-game road trip that begins Thursday, but it sounds as though the forward is trending more toward a return in the middle to back end of that trip. With Green still experiencing some lingering effects of a right toe sprain, he'll likely rest up for the next few days before potentially logging some on-court work Sunday. If that goes well, Green could be an option for Monday's game in Atlanta.
