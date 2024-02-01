Green is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a right knee contusion.
It's unclear when Green suffered his knee injury, but it isn't expected to keep him out of Friday's contest. Green has started at center in each of Golden State's last two outings.
