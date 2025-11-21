Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland.
Green did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Heat due to an illness, but the veteran forward is slated to be available for the start of the Warriors' five-game homestand Friday. Golden State are set to get their key players back for Friday's contest as Stephen Curry (ankle) and Al Horford (toe) aren't listed on the injury report while Jimmy Butler (back) is listed as probable. Across nine games since Nov. 1, Green has averaged 7.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals over 28.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially out•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with illness•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles against Wembanyama•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Subpar line vs. San Antonio•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Muted performance in loss•