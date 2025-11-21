Green (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland.

Green did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Heat due to an illness, but the veteran forward is slated to be available for the start of the Warriors' five-game homestand Friday. Golden State are set to get their key players back for Friday's contest as Stephen Curry (ankle) and Al Horford (toe) aren't listed on the injury report while Jimmy Butler (back) is listed as probable. Across nine games since Nov. 1, Green has averaged 7.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals over 28.0 minutes per game.