Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (back) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Lakers, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic.
Green practiced Friday, signaling that he's feeling better after sitting out Wednesday's contest against Memphis. With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) also appearing to be close to a return, Quinten Post is likely to be phased out of the Golden State rotation entirely if both Porzingis and Green are available Saturday.