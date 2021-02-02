Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against Boston due to left adductor tightness.
Green likely picked up the injury during Saturday's win over Detroit, as the forward logged 28 minutes of action and posted four points, six assists and five rebounds. Although likely to play versus the Celtics, Green's injury is something to monitor throughout the week.
