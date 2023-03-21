Green is probable for Wednesday's game versus Dallas due to right wrist soreness.
It is unclear when Green picked up his wrist injury, but it isn't expected to keep him out of the lineup. The 32-year-old forward is averaging 7.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Starting in return•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Picks up 16th tech, to miss game•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Plans to play through ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to action Saturday•