Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to return Monday

The Warriors list Green (finger) as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Golden State will presumably reassess Green's condition after morning shootaround Monday, but the three-time All-Star looks poised to return to action after a torn ligament and small bone chip in a finger on his left hand kept him sidelined for the past five games. Assuming Green is cleared to play, he'll likely step back into a high-minute role as the Warriors' starting power forward, a development that may result in less playing time for the likes of Eric Paschall (hip) and Marquese Chriss.