Coach Steve Kerr says Green (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Green has been upgraded from questionable to probable Friday due to a right knee contusion. The star forward is averaging 8.2 points, 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
