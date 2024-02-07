Coach Steve Kerr said he expects Green (knee) to play in Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Green is officially listed as questionable due to a right knee contusion but is expected to play through it Wednesday. The veteran forward will likely continue to start at center if he's upgraded to available.
