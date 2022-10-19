Green ended with four points (2-5 FG), five rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Lakers.
Green was noticeably quiet in the victory, failing to record a defensive stat while scoring just four points. A disrupted preseason may have had something to do with his slow start, although there is also the possibility he is simply slowing down a bit. There is obviously no need to panic at this early stage but managers will want to keep an eye on his production over the next few games, to see if he can start to amp up his peripheral production.
