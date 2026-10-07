Green will be limited to around 20 minutes in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Lakers and won't travel to Portland for Wednesday's back-to-back against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

The Warriors are being cautious with Green's workload in the preseason, so he'll be limited to around 20 minutes Tuesday and won't suit up Wednesday. This is part of a long-term picture, as the idea is to have Green as healthy as possible for the start of the regular season against the Lakers on Oct. 21.