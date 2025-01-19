Green limped back to the locker room during Saturday's game against Washington with 9:00 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
This is awful luck for Green, who just returned from a three-game absence after battling an illness. If Green is unable to return Saturday, the Warriors could rely on Gui Santos to pick up most of his minutes.
