Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as out Monday
Green (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Green did not practice Sunday due to an ankle injury he picked up during Saturday's game, and the Warriors will now hold him out of action Monday. He'll be joined on the sideline by D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) and Kevon Looney (abdominal).
