Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as out on injury report
Green (toe) is listed as out on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Magic.
Green has already missed the last five contests, and assuming the game notes hold up, he'll miss a sixth straight game as the Warriors take on a Magic team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State has been evaluating Green on a game-to-game basis, and he figures to have a decent chance to return for Friday's game in Toronto following two days off.
