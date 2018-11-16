Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as out vs. Mavericks

Green is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a right toe sprain.

It appears as though the toe sprain that caused Green to miss two games last week has resurfaced and will sidelined the All-Star for the team's trip to Dallas. Green is coming off one of his worst outings of the season, where he posted zero points, five rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes in a blowout loss to the Rockets. The Warriors have not announced anything official regarding Green's spot on the injury report, but they'll likely do so by shootaround Saturday morning at the latest. Without Green, Jonas Jerebko, Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney would all be in line for extended minutes.