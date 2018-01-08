Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as probable for Monday's contest

Green is probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness.

Green carried this same designation into Saturday's game against the Clippers and ended up logging 28 minutes. Therefore, Green should be fully available Monday barring a worsening of his injury. The forward has had another workhorse-like stat line this season, averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.