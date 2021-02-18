Green (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando.
Green will carry a questionable tag heading into Friday's game after missing Wednesday's matchup due to right ankle soreness. However, coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that he expects Green to play against the Magic. James Wiseman (wrist) will remain out Friday, so Green should continue to play a prominent role in the frontcourt if he's able to return.
