Green (calf) is probable to return for Monday's game against Orlando.

Green, who has missed eight of Golden State's last nine games with a left calf strain, appears set to make a return. He could have restrictions, however, but there hasn't been any official reporting on that matter yet. Green holds averages of 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.