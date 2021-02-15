Green (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavs.
Green is dealing with soreness in his right knee, but it doesn't look to be anything overly serious. The veteran is coming off of a six-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist outing against Brooklyn on Saturday night. It marked the first time in six games that Green did not record double-digit assists.
