Green is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right knee contusion.
Green has appeared in eight consecutive contests (five straight starts) following his suspension, but his status is in doubt for the first half of Golden State's upcoming back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Kevon Looney, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Records well-rounded stat line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to play against Memphis•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Continues to come off bench•