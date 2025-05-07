Green finished Tuesday's 99-88 victory over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes.

Green embraced a more prominent role as a playmaker following the exit of Stephen Curry (hamstring), and the veteran forward delivered an impressive stat line while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Green has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his last two appearances and is expected to experience a sizable uptick in his usage rate if Curry is forced to miss time, which is the most likely scenario.