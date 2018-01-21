Warriors' Draymond Green: Logs 36 minutes and 21 points Saturday

Green produced 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 loss to the Rockets.

Despite having a questionable tag earlier in the day, Green was off the injury report after Saturday's shootaround and logged a full complement of minutes in Saturday's loss.as one of the league's best defensive players, Green contributed with his usual combo of rebounds, steals and blocked shots and is always a good candidate to beat value when his shooting is on point to add to those other totals. Despite five turnovers, he shot 77.7 percent from the floor and had one of the best stat lines on the team.