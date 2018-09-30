Warriors' Draymond Green: Logs eight assists in first preseason game

Green posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot over 20 minutes during Saturday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Green should continue his dominance at the four in Oakland, and apparently, the open contest at center won't involve Green as much as it has in the past. Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones will battle for that spot while Green will spend most of his time at power forward.