Warriors' Draymond Green: Logs triple-double in Monday's win
Green contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 134-123 win over the Pelicans.
Green was phenomenal, filling up the box score across several categories and turning in a triple-double. With the Warriors dealing with front court injuries to Kevon Looney (hamstring), Willie Cauley-Stein (foot), and Alen Smailagic (ankle), Green was unsurprisingly active on the glass. The Warriors will likely be counting on Green to produce these types of stat lines somewhat often if the team is going to remain relevant in the playoff race.
