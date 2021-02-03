Green totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

Green's unique stat line included over twice as many turnovers (five) and fouls (five) as points (two), but that didn't stop the veteran from making his mark on the game. Green established season highs with 11 boards and two blocks while doling out seven dimes and picking up a pair of thefts. There is perhaps no NBA player who better exemplifies the ability to make an impact without scoring; on the season, Green is averaging only 4.6 points but remains fantasy-relevant thanks to complementary stats that include 5.0 boards, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.