Warriors' Draymond Green: May have minutes restriction

Coach Steve Kerr said Green (toe) may have a minutes restriction Thursday against the Rockets, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green missed a pair of games last week due to a sprained toe, and the issue is apparently still bothersome. There has been no indication regarding what sort of limit Green may be on at this point, making him a somewhat risky DFS play. Look for Jordan Bell to see an uptick in minutes if Green does have his minutes monitored.