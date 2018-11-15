Warriors' Draymond Green: May have minutes restriction
Coach Steve Kerr said Green (toe) may have a minutes restriction Thursday against the Rockets, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Green missed a pair of games last week due to a sprained toe, and the issue is apparently still bothersome. There has been no indication regarding what sort of limit Green may be on at this point, making him a somewhat risky DFS play. Look for Jordan Bell to see an uptick in minutes if Green does have his minutes monitored.
