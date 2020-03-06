Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: May return Saturday

Green (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sixers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old has missed six of the last seven games, but coach Steve Kerr hopes the veteran forward will be able to retake the court Saturday. Green has appeared in only two games since the All-Star break, and he saw only 10 minutes in his last contest before being ejected.

More News
Our Latest Stories