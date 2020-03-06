Warriors' Draymond Green: May return Saturday
Green (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sixers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
The 30-year-old has missed six of the last seven games, but coach Steve Kerr hopes the veteran forward will be able to retake the court Saturday. Green has appeared in only two games since the All-Star break, and he saw only 10 minutes in his last contest before being ejected.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Designated as questionable Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable vs. Wiz•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...