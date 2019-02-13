Warriors' Draymond Green: Mediocre numbers in Tuesday's win

Green ended with six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over Utah.

Green came into Tuesday's game under an injury cloud after it was reported he had suffered a bruised knee Sunday. He was eventually cleared and took his place in the starting lineup but was certainly far from impactful across the boxscore. The four defensive stats were nice but the scoring was, once again, subpar. He has scored in double-digits in just one of his previous 10 games, however, continues to contribute elsewhere.