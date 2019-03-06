Warriors' Draymond Green: Mediocre season continues

Green totaled just five points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-95 loss to Boston.

Green attempted just three field-goals Tuesday, ending with five points in 25 minutes. Green's scoring has never been a strong aspect of his overall fantasy game but across the season he is putting up just 7.1 points per game. His supporting numbers are solid enough, however, for a player that doesn't shoot the ball a whole lot, his percentages are both a negative. His ability to contribute on the defensive end of the floor allows him to maintain standard league value but he is certainly more suited to specific team builds.