Warriors' Draymond Green: Mediocre season continues

Green totaled just five points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-95 loss to Boston.

Green attempted just three field-goals Tuesday, ending with five points in 25 minutes. Green's scoring has never been a strong aspect of his overall fantasy game but across the season he is putting up just 7.1 points per game. His supporting numbers are solid enough, however, for a player that doesn't shoot the ball a whole lot, his percentages are both a negative. His ability to contribute on the defensive end of the floor allows him to maintain standard league value but he is certainly more suited to specific team builds.

More News
Our Latest Stories