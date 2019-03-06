Warriors' Draymond Green: Mediocre season continues
Green totaled just five points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-95 loss to Boston.
Green attempted just three field-goals Tuesday, ending with five points in 25 minutes. Green's scoring has never been a strong aspect of his overall fantasy game but across the season he is putting up just 7.1 points per game. His supporting numbers are solid enough, however, for a player that doesn't shoot the ball a whole lot, his percentages are both a negative. His ability to contribute on the defensive end of the floor allows him to maintain standard league value but he is certainly more suited to specific team builds.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Another well-rounded line in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Downplays ankle injury•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...