Warriors' Draymond Green: Minimal production in loss

Green managed just six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 126-91 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

It was a rough night all around for the Warriors, and Green fell victim to the malaise despite the need for additional scoring in the wake of Stephen Curry's (rest) absence. Green hasn't put up double-digit shot attempts since way back on Dec. 27, so even absences by some of his star teammates fail to move the needle in terms of his usage.