Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Friday that Green will see a slight minutes increase from the opener against the Nuggets, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Green will reportedly remain on a minute cap through the first couple of weeks but will continue to see his minutes gradually increase. That will begin Friday night, so look for him to play a little more than the 25 minutes he saw versus the Lakers on Tuesday.
