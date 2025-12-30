Green logged seven points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 120-107 victory over the Nets.

Green didn't offer a lot in the win, failing to replicate his 21-point performance from the previous night. On the whole, Green has been somewhat disappointing this season, averaging 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks. He is outside the top 200 in standard nine-category leagues, which technically means there is no need to roster him outside of specific punt builds.