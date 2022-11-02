Green logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.

Green contributed across multiple categories in the loss, something we have come to expect. While it has been an acceptable start to the season for the veteran, he is yet to put it all together. Perhaps the biggest positive to come out of the season so far is the fact that he appears relatively healthy. As long as he can stay on the floor, he should continue to flirt with top-100 value.