Warriors' Draymond Green: Monster triple-double in loss

Green totaled 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 19 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks over 44 minutes in the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Green was simply phenomenal in the Warriors' loss, piling up some ridiculous numbers en route to his second triple-double of this year's Finals. Although he struggled on offense throughout the series, Green's success in virtually all other facets of the game made him an invaluable contributor for Golden State.

