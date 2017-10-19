Warriors' Draymond Green: MRI on knee comes back clean
Green's MRI on his left knee came back negative, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Green suffered a left knee strain during Tuesday's opener against the Rockets, but appears to have avoided anything severe that could cost him extended action. He didn't participate in practice Wednesday and his status for Friday's matchup against the Pelicans remains unclear. However, the fact that the Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set could prompt coach Steve Kerr to rest his All-star big man for one, or both of those contests. Tentatively consider Green questionable for Friday.
