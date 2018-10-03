Warriors' Draymond Green: MRI returns negative, out Friday

Green (knee) had Wednesday's MRI return negative and will sit out Friday's preseason game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Though the MRI was precautionary, it's certainly not encouraging for Green's health coming into the season. Unsurprisingly, he'll sit out Friday's preseason contest and should be considered day-to-day.

