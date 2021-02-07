Green had two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds, six steals and four blocks Saturday in a 134-132 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite committing seven turnovers and scoring zero field goals, Green supplied his best performance of the season in terms of value. Green's 15 assists, six steals and four blocks were all season highs that racked up many fantasy points for owners not needing scoring. His performance harkened back to his All-Star versatility, mostly far down the road but still a recurring theme every now and then.