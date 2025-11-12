Green totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 loss to the Thunder.

Golden State has lost five of their last seven games and now sit at 6-6 on the season. Green has been particularly cold over his last five appearances, posting averages of 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers while shooting 42.3 percent from the field in 27.0 minutes per contest.