Warriors' Draymond Green: Narrowly misses triple-double
Green totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block across 41 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Green finished one assist shy of a fourth straight triple-double on Sunday and contributed in all phases of the game with a big stat line that's become typical of his play as of late. Over the last five games, he's averaged 14.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals, making him a must-play in daily formats.
