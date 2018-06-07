Warriors' Draymond Green: Near double-double in Game 3 victory

Green produced 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Despite another contentious battle down low with Tristan Thompson, Green found his way to his second double-digit scoring effort over the first three games of the series. Green has made good use of his limited offensive opportunities thus far against the Cavaliers, as Wednesday's production pushed his Finals shooting percentage to a solid 52.4 percent. He's been typically impressive in both assists (8.3) and rebounds (7.0) as well, and he'll look to turn in another one of his trademark performances when the Warriors seek their third championship in four seasons during Friday's Game 4.